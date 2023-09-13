Woman faces impaired driving charge after citizen’s complaint

A 42-year-old Leamington woman has been charged with impaired driving after a complaint from a citizen.

On Tuesday around 6:43 p.m., Leamington OPP officers were dispatched to a Talbot Street East in Leamington.

Police say a concerned citizen had observed a vehicle, where the driver was attempting to fuel up their vehicle. Officers located the involved vehicle and spoke to the driver who displayed signs of impairment. Officers had reason to believe that the driver was impaired by drug, and they were subsequently arrested.

The accused was then transported to the Leamington OPP Detachment for further tests by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (D.R.E.).

A 42 years-of-age from Leamington has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs,

Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused' driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor at a later date.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should immediately contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.