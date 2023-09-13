Woman faces impaired driving charge after citizen’s complaint

Drunk driving file image. (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus) Drunk driving file image. (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News