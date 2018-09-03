Woman doused with bear spray during fight
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 11:37AM EDT
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly used bear spray on another woman during a fight in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police say two women were in involved in a fight around 5 p.m. Sunday when one of the women used bear spray on the other.
The 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
She released from custody with a future court date.
No one was seriously injured.