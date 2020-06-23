WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police say a woman has died and a man is recovering after two fentanyl overdoses in the last week.

Officers say they responded to two separate incidents of overdoses involving suspected purple fentanyl.

A woman was found to be unresponsive inside her home by family members. Naloxone and CPR was administered by the family members prior to first responders arriving on scene.

Police, fire and paramedics rushed to the home, where they continued treating the victim. She was transported to the hospital for further treatment, but did not survive.

In the other incident, a man was unresponsive upon police arrival at his residence.

Police say an officer who was first on scene administered two doses of Naloxone via nasal spray to the victim, which revived them.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

He is expected to recover.

Police warn that Fentanyl is a powerful and potent opioid that should only be administered under the guidance of a physician. It is 100 times more potent than morphine and ingesting it for recreational use can cause death.

Police are reminding the public that obtaining fentanyl other than from a physician by prescription is not only illegal, it can be deadly.

Anyone with information about drug crimes is encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 or anonymous tips can be made at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.com.