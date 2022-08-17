Woman dies after crash involving cement truck in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious crash on Queens Line in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious crash on Queens Line in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war

A spate of explosions and a fire that was still burning Wednesday have turned Russian-annexed Crimea from a secure base for the further invasion of Ukraine into the latest flashpoint highlighting Moscow's challenges ahead in a war that is nearing the half-year mark.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver