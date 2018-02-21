

A 29-year-old London woman is facing stunt driving charges after police say she was going 160 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A member of Chatham-Kent OPP was conducting RADAR enforcement on Highway 401 near Scane Road on Saturday around 4 p.m., when they observed a westbound motor vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr.

Police say the radar registered a speed in excess of 160 km/hr.

As a result, the female driver has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - stunt, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on March 28, 2018 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.