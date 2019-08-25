

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old Wallaceburg woman is facing two charges after police say she assaulted a peace officer.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a business on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance.

Police say a woman leaned against one of the police cars and began urinating in the parking lot of the business.

When officers attempted to arrest her, they say she became combative and assaulted an officer.

She was also charged with committing an indecent act.