WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 56-year-old Windsor woman is facing impaired driving-related charges after police say she was in several separate collisions in the city.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Tecumseh Road East at Parent Avenue on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Officers began to search the area when a second call for service was received, reporting that the same subject vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner on Walker Road near North Service Road.

Police say they went to the area and were approached by a witness, who reported that the suspect vehicle had collided with their vehicle. Both involved vehicles were still at the scene.

As officers approached the suspect vehicle the driver began to drive away and flee the scene. As it fled, the suspect vehicle again struck the witnesses vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle proceeded southbound on Walker Road and continued to be operated in an erratic manner.

The suspect vehicle then collided at a low rate of speed with a second vehicle near E.C. Row Expressway. The driver was stopped as a result of this collision and officers approached the scene.

Police say she attempted to flee the scene again by repeatedly stepping on the gas pedal and striking the second involved vehicle.

Officers had to force their way into the suspect vehicle and then arrested the driver without further incident.

The driver was found to be heavily under the influence of alcohol, say police.

Police say although this entire incident was an “extremely dangerous situation”, there were no serious injuries reported.

The Windsor woman is facing numerous charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to stop for police.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a future court date. The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.