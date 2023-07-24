Woman charged with impaired driving after crash leaving establishment

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Dresden woman with impaired driving after a hitting another vehicle while leaving an establishment.

Officers responded to the crash in Dresden at 4:44 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they learned the woman struck another vehicle while exiting an establishment on North Street.

The owner of the second vehicle followed the woman to the parking lot of a nearby business, where he was able to retrieve the woman’s keys and contact the police.

Police say they arrived on the scene and believed the woman to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to police headquarters for a breath test. Her vehicle was towed.

The 54-year-old Dresden woman was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. She was released with conditions and a future court date of August 14, 2023.