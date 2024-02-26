Woman charged with defrauding Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare out of over $60,000

A 48-year-old woman has been charged after Windsor police say she allegedly defrauded a local hospital out of over $60,000.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in February 2023 after receiving a report of a fraud involving Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital and one of its employees.

Through their investigation, officers say they discovered that a total of $62,169 intended for the volunteer association was instead deposited into the suspect’s personal bank account.

Investigators say they determined that the fraud occurred over a five-year period, from November 2015 until September 2020.

Paulette Jagatic has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

HDGH president and CEO Bill Marra issued a statement on Monday.

“Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is aware of fraud charges laid against a former employee of the hospital as it relates to a volunteer association that no longer exists. This did not in any way impact hospital finances as the volunteer association was a separate entity. We have fully cooperated with, and, supported the police investigation. Given that this matter is now before the courts, HDGH will not be commenting any further.,” said the statement.

