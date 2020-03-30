WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged a 40-year-old woman with careless driving following a crash in Lakeshore.

OPP say a vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and drove into a ditch on Myers Road near South Middle Road at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver, the only occupant, was not injured.

Police say about 15 minutes earlier, a vehicle with a similar description had been seen travelling at a high rate of speed in the Belle River area.

Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful.

The Thornhill woman is also facing a charge of failing to stop.