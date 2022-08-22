Woman charged with careless driving after cyclist injured in crash

Windsor police say charges have been laid in a collision where a cyclist says he was dragged by a vehicle, leaving him in hospital over the weekend.

Police say there’s not much they can say, since the investigation remains ongoing, but the female driver seen in dash cam video striking cyclist Phillip Wyllie has been charged with careless driving.

According to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, that charge means potential fines between $490 and $2,000 and six demerit points.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car

When CTV News spoke with Wyllie from the hospital, the 33-year-old cyclist says he made eye contact with the driver of the vehicle before entering the intersection.

CTV News has not yet heard from the driver involved in this incident.

The intersection, Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East, has previously been identified in city reports as one of the most dangerous for cyclists in the city.

With files from CTV's Travis Fortnum.