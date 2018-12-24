Woman charged with attempted murder in Windsor stabbing
The scene outside a home on Windsor Avenue where police allege a woman stabbed a man on Monday December 24, 2018. ( Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 3:05PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 24, 2018 3:08PM EST
A 25-year-old woman faces charges after a stabbing in Windsor.
Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Windsor Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing.
Police say the information they received was a woman had stabbed a man in the house.
Officers arrived and learned two people went to the local hospital.
The involved residence was secured as a crime scene while additional officers attended the hospital and placed a suspect under arrest without incident.
Karolina Zak, 25, of Windsor is charged with attempted murder.
The male victim sustained critical injuries as a result of the incident.
Police say both parties were known to one another.