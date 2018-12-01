

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now laid an attempted murder charge after a young man was pinned between a residence and an SUV.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive near Lauzon Parkway.

Witnesses tell CTV News the driver of the vehicle was a woman and she was known to the male. Police would not confirm those details.

Residents in a nearby townhouse complex are shocked by what they describe as an ugly scene.

Neighbours tell CTV News they can't believe the violent action and gruesome consequences as a woman is alleged to have run down a young man - witnesses say a teenager - with a small SUV.



Windsor police confirm the driver of the SUV is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

"We came outside. A lady was screaming saying, 'Help me, help me. I hit somebody,' and stuff like that," said Bashir Osman, who lives in the area and was one of the first on scene.



"We tried to push the car out but it was too heavy. It was stuck with the mud and stuff like that. We tried our best but we couldn't do nothing."

Osman says it was panic for the people on hand.



"Some of them were crying; some of them were trying to help - trying to push the car. The lady was screaming hysterically."



While police have yet to confirm it, multiple witnesses say the victim and the accused are related.

"It was a tragedy, especially when we heard it was a mother that had hit her son. It's definitely a tragedy," says neighbour Debbie Rivait.



The incident has been weighing on her since Saturday evening



"It's not something you want to see in your backyard."

Osman was also couldn't sleep. "I thought about it all night."



He hopes the young man pulls through after he was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries.



"It was gut wrenching man. Just to see the kid in pain and like some blood on the ground and he was trying to move a little bit. We were telling him to calm down, not to move a lot. It was very painful."











The vehicle was towed away from the scene Sunday afternoon.

Major Crimes as well as the forensic and traffic reconstruction units are investigating.