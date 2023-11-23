Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff

Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Church St. for a report of an injured person at 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say they found a man suffering from a large laceration to his arm. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim was assaulted with an axe during an altercation in the 1300 block of Assumption Street.

Officers attended the Assumption Street residence. Police say when they ordered the suspect to exit the home, she refused to comply.

Police negotiated with the suspect for over five hours for a peaceful surrender. At about 9 a.m., the female suspect was taken into custody without incident. Both parties involved were in an intimate partner relationship.

A 38-year-old female is charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4800. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.