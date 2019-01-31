Woman charged with assault after snow shovelling fight

Snow shoveling isn’t something that most people enjoy but when two residents of a Guelph apartment building were shovelling snow from around their vehicles, things got out of hand.

It happened on Tuesday at an apartment complex on Waterloo Avenue.

The Guelph Police Service says that one of the residents, a 61-year-old woman got upset about the way the other resident, a 71-year-old woman, was placing the snow.

Police say the first resident allegedly threw snow at the other with a shovel. A physical altercation ensued.

The 71-year-old received a cut on her cheek and bruising on her wrists. Police say she did not need medical attention.

The other woman will appear in court on March 12 facing an assault charge.