Woman charged with aggravated assault following domestic disturbance

A 20-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault after a verbal argument turned violent, leaving a man with severe injuries.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance on Mill Street in Tilbury around 5 p.m. Saturday where officers found an injured man receiving help from nearby residents.

Police say the man and a woman were in an argument that escalated when she threatened him with a knife. A physical fight ensued and the man sustained severe injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Police arrested the Tilbury woman and charged her with aggravated assault. She was taken to the police station and remanded into custody until a future court date.

Police are asking the good Samaritans who stopped to help the man to contact detective Const. Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.