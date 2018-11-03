

A Wallaceburg woman is facing two counts of assault after police were called to a home.

Police say early Friday morning they responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Wallaceburg.

They say a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation between the woman and her ex-husband.

Police say this was not the first incident of a domestic issue there.

The 47-year-old was held in custody pending a bail hearing.



