Woman charged in alleged domestic disturbance
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 3:24PM EDT
A Wallaceburg woman is facing two counts of assault after police were called to a home.
Police say early Friday morning they responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Wallaceburg.
They say a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation between the woman and her ex-husband.
Police say this was not the first incident of a domestic issue there.
The 47-year-old was held in custody pending a bail hearing.