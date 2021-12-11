Woman charged following Chatham break and enter
File Photo
Windsor, Ont. -
A woman who allegedly broke into a Chatham residence Friday afternoon is now facing charges.
Police say they responded to the break in at a home on Wellington Street in Chatham and the woman was identified and found by police a short time after.
The 31-year-old woman was arrested for break and enter commit theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.
She was taken to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for booking and held for bail.