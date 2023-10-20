Woman charged after Wallaceburg fraud investigation

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 28-year-old Quebec woman after a bank fraud investigation in Wallaceburg.

At 3:21 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Scotiabank in Wallaceburg for a fraud investigation.

Through investigation, officers learned the woman attempted to open a business account under an assumed name.

Scotiabank staff became suspicious when they claim there were inconsistencies with the woman’s identification.

Police say further investigation revealed the woman was involved in the same crime throughout the province and was facing similar charges in Ottawa, Halton Region, and the province of New Brunswick. She was also bound by release orders issued by the Ottawa Police Service and Saint John Police Service with a condition prohibiting her from possessing any identification that is not in her name.

The 28-year-old Quebec woman was charged with fraud under $5000, uttering a forged document, identity fraud and failing to comply with an undertaking. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.