Woman charged after threatening ex-partner with a knife, slashing tires: CK police
A 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman was charged after a police say she threatened her ex-partner with a knife and slashed his tires.
Chatham-Kent police responded to Old Glass Road in Wallaceburg to investigate a disturbance at 12:54 p.m. on Monday.
Through investigation, police say they learned the woman and her ex-partner engaged in a verbal argument. The argument escalated when the woman allegedly threatened to harm the man and presented a knife. The man left the area, and police say the woman used the knife to slash the tires on his vehicle.
The 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5000. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Nov. 7, 2022.
Hurricane Fiona to cause up to record $700 million in insured losses
DBRS Morningstar estimates hurricane Fiona will cause between $300 million and $700 million in insured losses in Atlantic Canada for a record high in the region.
Seismic network registers blasts near Russian pipeline leaks
Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.
BREAKING | 23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Here's how to book the new bivalent booster that targets Omicron across Canada
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
Second man arrested in violent assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.
Kitchener
Police investigating toddler's death in Cambridge, Ont.
Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest
A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.
London
'You are continually worried about getting hit': London cyclists calling for change, organize safe ride to honour student killed in hit-and-run
A number of London cyclists are calling on the city to implement more safety measures on the roads after a 29-year-old student was killed while riding his bike earlier this month. While riding home after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery, Jibin Benoy was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
'God that’s close to home': Shock sets in following serious London stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
Man charged after attempt to lure teen into car in Listowel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County have charged a 61-year-old man following an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.
Barrie
Orillia police raid leads to multiple charges
Police officers raided two homes on Albert and Victoria streets in Orillia at 5 a.m. on Sept. 22.
Black Chevrolet Silverado possibly involved in hit-and-run in Collingwood: OPP
Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a pickup truck and skateboarder in Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools under 'hold and secure'
Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
'I’m not some villain in this story:' Mayoral candidate Sutcliffe decries 'trolls'
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is issuing a call for civility, saying community members and elected officials who have been attacking him are contributing to a 'toxic environment' at city hall.
Six COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa last week, wastewater trending up
Ottawa Public Health has reported six new COVID-19 deaths in the capital since last Tuesday and the wastewater monitoring project is showing a rising trend in the viral signal.
Hydro One crews head out to help restore power in Nova Scotia
As thousands remain in the dark in Atlantic Canada after post-tropical storm Fiona, help is on the way from Ontario.
Toronto
93 per cent of Black real estate agents believe there is discrimination in Ontario's rental process: OREA poll
Ninety-three per cent of Black real estate agents believe that discrimination plays a role in the rental process in Ontario, according to a new report by the Ontario Real Estate Association.
'Significant' Hamilton police presence expected ahead of unsanctioned homecoming parties
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is advising residents who live in neighbourhoods near McMaster University there will be a significant police presence Saturday in anticipation of "unsanctioned" homecoming celebrations.
Montreal
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
Record number of early ballots; Legault rejects electoral reform
François Legault says he's open to working with opposition parties if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, but he is rejecting all calls to reform the electoral system.
Quebec coroner investigating the death of Amélie Champagne, who took her own life after battle with Lyme disease
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of Amélie Champagne, the 22-year-old woman who suffered from Lyme disease and took her own life on September 11 in Montreal.
Atlantic
Trudeau in P.E.I. to inspect extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona
Denise Anderson shouted a list of items into her phone over the sound of pouring rain, along with instructions on how to find them: clean socks, a new pack of underwear, prized pieces of jewelry and important documents.
Winnipeg
BREAKING | Man shot by Winnipeg police in Point Douglas
Winnipeg police say a man was shot by an officer Tuesday morning in Point Douglas and is now in hospital.
Over $130,000 worth of property stolen in Winnipeg; man charged with 69 break-in charges
Winnipeg police say dozens of Winnipeggers were victims of break-ins between January and September 2022 and now officers have arrested the man believed to be responsible for all of them.
Calgary
Calgary teen's murder trial to resume in hit-and-run death of police officer
A Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run took the witness stand as his trial resumed.
Suspect arrested in Upper Mount Royal homicide
One man is in police custody in connection with the death of Shawn Garry McCormack, whose body was found in a southwest Calgary alleyway in July.
$490K worth of drugs seized during investigation into Calgary Airbnb tenant
An investigation into suspected drug activity involving an Airbnb tenant in Calgary's Beltline led to the seizure of $490,000 worth of illegal drugs as well as several guns.
Edmonton
Man screamed, 'Help me,' during fatal Edmonton LRT incident, says witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
1st-degree murder suspect who prompted shelter order in northern Alta. found: RCMP
The man wanted for first-degree murder and who prompted a recent shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community was found on Monday.
Vancouver
'Unseasonably warm conditions' lead to 20 temperature records falling in B.C.
A warm fall day across B.C. led to 20 temperature records falling in the province Monday, preliminary data from Environment Canada shows.
Here's what the BC Liberal Party may change its name to
The BC Liberal Party may campaign under a new name in the next election, with members expected to vote on a potential alternative later this year.
Abbotsford family pleads for answers on 5-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
An Abbotsford family is renewing their plea for help to find their missing daughter on the five-year anniversary of her disappearance.