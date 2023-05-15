Woman charged after assaulting Walmart employee: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a 30-year-old woman has been charged after assaulting an employee during a disturbance at a Walmart in Wallaceburg.

Officers responded to a disturbance the Walmart on Sunday morning.

Through investigation, police learned that the woman attended the store and damaged three hanging flower baskets that were on display for sale, while being asked to leave and escorted out of the store by employees.

Police say the woman went back to the store a short time later and was found in the make-up section attempting to conceal items in her bag. When the woman was asked to leave again, she allegedly became irate and grabbed a sign holder and struck an employee, while threatening her.

Officers say they located the woman a short distance away and she was taken into custody, while yelling obscenities at the officers. As she was being transported to police headquarters, the woman allegedly spit all over the rear of the cruiser.

The 30-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of mischief under $5000. She was released pending a future court date of June 19, 2023.