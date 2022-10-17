Woman charged after assaulting dog walker, kicking police officer: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver