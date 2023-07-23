Woman charged after allegedly ‘punching citizens at random’

Chatham police charged a woman with assault after she had been punching people “at random” Friday night.

Police responded to a report around 11:50 p.m. of an intoxicated woman on King Street in Chatham.

Police learned the woman had been randomly punching citizens and broke a mirror on a vehicle.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and mischief. She was held in custody until sober then released with a future court date.