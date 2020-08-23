LONDON, ONT -- Essex County OPP have charged a woman after they say she hit a dock with her jet ski.

Police say the collision in Lake St. Clair happened August 15 around 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they located the jet ski operator and say she was impaired.

A 55-year-old Windsor woman is charged with one impaired count and adult failure or refusal to comply with demand.

"It's disappointing when we hear of individuals operating personal water craft or vessels while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. People enjoy time with family and friends on our waterways, perhaps in even greater numbers than in years before, said Essex County OPP Detachment Commander Insp. Glenn Miller.

“The Essex County OPP Marine Unit continues to respond to areas of concern and I encourage those who enjoy boating, to report suspicious activity or recklessness on our waters by calling 911 immediately.”