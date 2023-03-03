Woman caught on camera in grandparent scam: Essex County OPP

Essex County OPP are looking to identify a woman caught on camera in a grandparent scam investigation.

From Feb. 28 to March 2, police responded to 14 reports of fraud across Essex County.

Two of the occurrences resulted in a total financial loss of $15,000. These frauds are also known as the Grandparent or Emergency scam, where someone calls the victim posing as or on behalf of a family member who is reported to be in police custody and require cash for bail.

Police say a female was captured on security camera in the two incidents where cash was turned over, and left area in a silver minivan. Police are currently working to identify the female and are seeking assistance from the public. Police say a female was captured on security camera in a grandparent scam investigation. (Source: OPP)

The investigation is currently ongoing, and OPP are asking anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.