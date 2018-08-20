Woman caught going 170km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent: OPP
Chatham-Kent OPP on Highway 401 on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 2:00PM EDT
A 54-year-old Toronto woman is facing stunt driving charges after police say she was busted going 70 kilometres over the speed limit on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Orford Road on Saturday around 8 a.m. Police say a westbound vehicle registered a speed over 170 km/hr.
As a result, the female driver, Milena Simic, 54, from Toronto, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed and failing to move over.
She was one of three people charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 on the weekend.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, an OPP officer alleges a vehicle was travelling more than 150 km/hr on the highway near Orford Road.
Weaam El Sayegh, 19, from London, has been charged with race a motor vehicle - excessive speed.
Police also say a vehicle was clocked at a speed over 160 km/hr on the highway near Merlin Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Christy Casella, 26, from Peel, has been charged with race a motor vehicle - excessive speed.
In all three cases, the drivers had their licenses suspended and their vehicles impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.