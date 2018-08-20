

CTV Windsor





A 54-year-old Toronto woman is facing stunt driving charges after police say she was busted going 70 kilometres over the speed limit on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Orford Road on Saturday around 8 a.m. Police say a westbound vehicle registered a speed over 170 km/hr.

As a result, the female driver, Milena Simic, 54, from Toronto, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed and failing to move over.

She was one of three people charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 on the weekend.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, an OPP officer alleges a vehicle was travelling more than 150 km/hr on the highway near Orford Road.

Weaam El Sayegh, 19, from London, has been charged with race a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

Police also say a vehicle was clocked at a speed over 160 km/hr on the highway near Merlin Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Christy Casella, 26, from Peel, has been charged with race a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

In all three cases, the drivers had their licenses suspended and their vehicles impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.