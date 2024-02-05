Woman breaks leg jumping out of apartment window after alleged assault

Windsor police say a 25-year-old man was arrested after breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her before she escaped out a window.

Officers responded to a call for an injured person in the 900 block of Elm Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located a female suffering from a fractured leg.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a male suspect broke into the female’s apartment and confined her to the bedroom. The victim was allegedly strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her.

When the suspect left the bedroom for a short time, the victim fled to the window and jumped, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but was quickly located and arrested in the 1400 block of Curry Avenue.

Both parties involved were previously in an intimate partner relationship.

Following an investigation by our Major Crimes Unit, officers determined that this suspect had a history of assault and sexual assault.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old male from Windsor has been charged with the following:

• Assault (x2)

• Assault by choking

• Aggravated assault

• Assault with a weapon

• Sexual assault (x5)

• Break and enter

• Forcible confinement

• Uttering threats

• Unlawfully in a dwelling house

• Breach of probation (x3)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4800. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.