Woman attempts to steal groceries, assaults employee: Chatham-Kent police

A Chatham woman has been charged after allegedly failing to pay for a bag of groceries and assaulting a store employee on her way out.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a grocery store on St. Clair Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 28-year-old woman did not pay for her groceries and assaulted an employee after the items were retrieved.

She was been charged with theft, possession and assault after she left the store.

Police say she was later released from custody with a future court date.