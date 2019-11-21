WINDSOR – A 33-year-old Windsor woman has been arrested related to a firearm investigation in August.

On August 15, members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit removed an illegal firearm from the streets.

Investigators applied for and received a warrant to search the target residence in the 300 block of Josephine Avenue.

People in the house were directed to exit and they complied. Police determined that four adults had been inside the residence, however the suspects were not at the scene.

One of the occupants was identified as being wanted on unrelated outstanding warrants and was arrested without incident.

A second suspect in the investigation was identified.

On Wednesday, the DIGS Unit located and arrested the suspect in the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Crystal Norris, 33, from Windsor, is charged with four counts of firearms related charges.

In September, Devante Kersey, 25, from Windsor, was charged with 12 counts of firearm-related offences.

No other suspects remain outstanding in relation to this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.