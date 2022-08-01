Woman arrested for impaired driving after collision in Dover, Ont.

A Tupperville, Ont. woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car in Dover, Ont. over the long weekend.

According to a press release issued by the Chatham-Kent Police Service on Monday, at approximately 7:18 p.m. on Sunday, police attended an area of Mud Creek Line in Dover for a report of a single vehicle collision.

At the scene, police say officers spoke to the 47-year-old driver who exhibited signs of intoxication. She was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

According to police, a breath analysis revealed a blood alcohol content of between 210mg and 220mg, far exceeding the legal limit of 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The woman was charged and released from custody with a future court date.