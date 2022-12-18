Woman arrested for breaking into same apartment twice: Chatham-Kent police

A woman from Wallaceburg has been charged after allegedly breaking into the same vacant apartment twice over two consecutive days, Chatham-Kent police said.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 10:06 a.m. on Dec. 15, police responded to Murray Street in Wallaceburg for a reported break and enter.

Police learned that a woman had placed a ladder on the side of the multi-unit building in order to gain access to a vacant unit on a higher floor.

When police arrived, officers found the woman inside the apartment and upon arrest, was found in possession of suspected fentanyl.

The 25-year-old woman from Wallaceburg was later charged with breaking and entering and possessing a controlled substance.

She was released with conditions and with a future court date of Jan. 26, 2023.

On Dec. 16, however, police said the same woman was once again observed breaking into the Murray Street unit.

Police located the woman inside the apartment, and then learned it was the same woman who broke into the same apartment unit the day before.

As a result, the woman was arrested and brought to police headquarters where she was held for bail.