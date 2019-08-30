

CTV Windsor





A 42-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was found unconscious on a public bench in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent police were called to help EMS with a possible medical emergency on Thursday at 3:33 p.m.

Police say after being examined by paramedics and police, it was discovered the woman was heavily intoxicated by alcohol.

Officers say the woman could not care for herself and she was held in custody until sober.