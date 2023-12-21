Woman arrested for allegedly swinging machete down Chatham’s Queen Street

A woman is facing charges after allegedly swinging a machete and ‘yelling obscenities’ while walking in the middle of Queen Street early Thursday morning.

Chatham-Kent police responded at around 4:20 a.m. to investigate “suspicious activity” in the area when they saw the woman.

Police say she complied with the officer’s demands to drop the machete and was safely taken into custody.

Officers learned the woman had allegedly went to a man’s home on Richmond Street with the machete. Police say during a verbal argument, she raised the weapon toward the man.

Police also learned she was bound by a probation order prohibiting her from having any weapons.

The 34-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a probation order. She was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.