Woman arrested after police recover stolen BMW

Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old woman related to the theft of a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot.

On Jan. 22, officers responded to a reported theft of a white 2023 BMW from the parking lot of the store in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road.

Officers located and reviewed surveillance video, which showed a vehicle pull up next to the BMW, at which time a female passenger exited and quickly drove off in the stolen car.

Police identified the female suspect.

The following day, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located and arrested her at a residence in the 1700 block of Northway Ave. She has been charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.