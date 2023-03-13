Woman allegedly steals electric tools worth $1,500 from Windsor hardware store
Windsor police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole nearly $1,500 in merchandise from an east end hardware store.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman who went inside a hardware store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East and allegedly stole several electric tools.
Police describe her as a white woman, between 20-30 years old, 120-130 lbs. with brown hair. She was wearing jeans, a violet jacket, black boots and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service main office at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com
