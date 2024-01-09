Woman allegedly scammed in online banking fraud

WINDSOR
Windsor

    A 61-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with fraud after an alleged online banking scam.

    In December 2023, the Toronto Police Service transferred a fraud investigation to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Criminal Investigative Branch for assistance.

    Police say the money involved in this fraud had been traced to a bank account at a Wallaceburg bank.

    Through investigation, police learned the victim believed she was securing a loan through an online banking company by paying insurance.

    She transferred a significant amount of money to a bank account in Wallaceburg.

    Police say the bank account owner was identified, and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he was not located.

    On Monday at 10:23 a.m., the man attended Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and turned himself in to the Police.

    The 61-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with fraud. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 12, 2024.

