

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have charged a Walpole Island woman after police say was found with stolen credit cards and identification.

Police say on Oct. 26, 2018, the woman attended Money Mart in Chatham and cashed a fraudulent cheque signed by herself for over $800.

Attempts were made to locate the woman, however when unsuccessful, a warrant was issued for her arrest for the offences of forgery, utter forged document and fraud under $5,000.

On Monday night, police arrested the woman on the outstanding warrant at Walmart in Chatham.

After being searched incident to arrest, police say the woman was found to be in possession of stolen credit cards and government issued identification.

The 37-year-old woman has been charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with her probation order.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.