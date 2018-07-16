Woman accused of drinking while boating gets driving suspension
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 10:46AM EDT
An 18-year-old female received a three-day driving suspension after police say she was driving a boat after drinking alcohol.
Chatham-Kent OPP officers say they were conducting vessel inspection on Lake St Clair when they observed an operator of a vessel was attempting to evade them.
Police say the vessel was stopped and the officer found that the 18-year-old female driver had been drinking alcohol.
A roadside test was conducted on the driver, who registered a "fail," according to police.
The driver was transported to detachment for further tests, which resulted in an immediate three-day driving suspension.