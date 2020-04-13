Wolfhead Distillery looking for plastic bottles for hand santizer
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 12:09PM EDT
Wolfhead Distillery is looking for more plastic bottles for hand sanitizer. (Courtesy Wolfhead Distillery / Facebook)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local distillery has put out a call asking for help locating a large supply of plastic bottles.
Wolfhead Distillery says their hand sanitizer is in high demand, so they have requests for thousands of bottles from companies.
The problem is, they have exhausted their resources and can't fill that demand.
The distillery is looking to buy bottles anywhere in size between 200ml and 1.4 litre.