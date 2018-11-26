

CTV Windsor





Witnesses helped Essex County OPP nab an alleged impaired driver in Kingsville.

Officers responded to an erratic driving complaint on Sunday around 8 p.m., where the vehicle was reportedly all over the roadway and crossing into oncoming traffic proceeding southbound on Essex County Road 29 in Kingsville.

Witnesses contacted the OPP and had followed the vehicle into town until police attended and approached the driver, who had stopped in a parking lot in a residential area.

Police says the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Mercedes Leon-Lopez, 24, of Windsor will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Dec. 12, 2018 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle over milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Her motor vehicle has been impounded and her driver's license suspended under the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.