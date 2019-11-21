WINDSOR -- Windsor police say they want to speak with a witness who left the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in west Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service continues to actively investigate an incident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Officers were called to Tecumseh Road West at Felix Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after reports of a man being struck.

The man was rushed to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers believe that an adult male pedestrian was seen in the area at the time of the collision.

This man had a brief conversation with another witness at the scene, who has spoken with police.

Investigators believe the man witnessed the collision and left the area on foot before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.