‘Without research hope is just a word’: WE-SPARK to host fundraiser Thursday

The WE-SPARK Health Institute hopes to raise $300,000 to fund projects in 2023.

“Every year, we are amazed and excited at the volume of applications we receive,” said executive director Dr. Lisa Porter in a news release. “But, each competition we have had to leave great projects without support due to lack of funds available.”

WE-SPARK grants bring together experts from its five partner institutions – Erie Shores HealthCare, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor and Windsor Regional Hospital – as well as collaborators across the Windsor/Essex region, Canada, and internationally.

That research in turn helps the entire community, according to Dr. Porter.

“Research brings things like new equipment, new infrastructure. It attracts the best and the brightest here to our region and it delivers answers to those questions here first,” said Dr. Porter in an interview Monday. “You’re actually being part of the solution now.”

Since the launch of WE-SPARK in 2020, the institute has awarded 67 grants totaling over $1.1 million with researchers across diverse disciplines and areas of expertise. Calls for grant proposals are issued every year and are evaluated and awarded using a rigorous review process.

Examples of some of the past projects the institute has funded include improving cancer care for the LGBTQ+ people, developing solutions in hospital emergency departments, migrant worker health, addressing affordable housing, and targeting liver cancer.

WE-SPARK hopes to raise $300,000 at an event Thursday, April 19 at Ambassador Golf Club.

Tickets are $150 with $100 of that going directly to research.

Dr. Porter says their mission is best summed up by her colleague Dr. Michael Dufresne, “he would say without research hope is just a word.”