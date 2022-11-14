With temperatures set to dip below freezing, Windsor apartment building still without heat
With the temperatures dipping colder and colder, hundreds of people living inside the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue are still without heat.
CTV News first spoke with residents in the building on Oct. 28, when senior resident Peter Werner said he had to wear a winter coat to bed and was scared for how his health was being impacted by the cold.
Werner has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and, in the weeks since first speaking to CTV News, has obtained a letter from his doctor that indicates “cold exposure is particularly dangerous for him and can trigger a flare up.”
He says he gave that letter to the building’s manager both physically and through text message but has not heard back.
His neighbours too say they have not been able to contact the manager or the building’s co-owners - listed as Sonia Kumar and Jotsaroop Saini whom purchased the property on Sept. 15.
65-year-old Peter Werner says the cold inside his apartment is negatively impacting his health pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)“Nobody is listening,” says Linda Adams, who’s lived in the building about as long as Werner.
She says she and some of their neighbours have reached out to local MPs and MPPs to no avail.
“It’s just like its being ignored,” Adams says. “No decent human beings should have to live like we are in here. It’s awful.”
The City of Windsor has confirmed to CTV News that building inspectors are aware of issues inside 1616 Ouellette, including the lack of heat.
City bylaw indicates landlords must provide heat beginning Sept. 15.
A spokesperson told CTV News in October, that there are two active by-law enforcement files for the property issued on Oct. 20 — one building condition violation and one for violation of the city’s Vital Services By-law for not having heat.
In an update this week, the building’s ownership have told the city they have finally secured a contractor who is able to repair the aged boiler, they just need to get the right parts.
A representative for one of the co-owners tells CTV News they’re hoping to acquire the parts and restore heat this week.
City hall says if the heat can’t be repaired before temperatures get much lower, occupancy restrictions may need to be put in place.
Residents living inside 1616 Ouellette Avenue have gone without heat through the first half of Autumn, hoping it can get working before winter pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Dania Majid, a lawyer who works with the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario (ACTO) says the city should have already intervened.
“Knowing all those factors and knowing where it could end up, they have a responsibility to act promptly,” she says.
Adding that the impacts of failing to act soon enough could negatively impact the city with a potential need to find emergency shelters and/or move residents out.
Majid says there are many buildings across Ontario where tenants are in the same situation as those inside 1616 Ouellette — more than you might think.
“It’s awful,” she says.
Above all else, Majid says it’s important for tenants like Werner and Adams to know they have rights under the Residential Tenancies Act, and that landlords have responsibilities.
“If a landlord is failing, a tenant can file an application under the Landlord and Tenant board,” she says.
Majid says to follow these steps in order:
- Notify the landlord of the issue in writing and keep any of the correspondence,
- Measure the temperature of your dwelling through the day and keep a record,
- Contact the city by calling 311 or contacting the public health unit to notify them, of the temperature problem and/or the violation of the city’s bylaw,
- Talk to your neighbours to see if they’re having the same issue and ask them to file the same complaints,
- If there’s been no resolution, submit that application with the Landlord and Tenant Board.
Majid says there could be numerous things leading to the problem — everything from genuine delays getting the boiler fixed to negligence on behalf of the property owner(s).
Werner and his neighbour just want to be warm inside their homes, and say there’s a long list of other issues with the building to be dealt with after that.
After CTV News told this story in October, two viewers who wish to remain anonymous have made contact with Werner to try and help him stay warm.
One, providing him with a brand new space heater.
The other with two hand-knit blankets.
Werner says he’s extremely grateful, but looks forward to the day he doesn’t need the donated items.
