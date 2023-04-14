With the rising costs of owning a car, Nate Hope now takes the bus every day to get to work and run errands around the city — and he's not alone.

Transit Windsor's ridership is setting all-time records, nearly 20 per cent above pre-pandemic levels. In fact, ridership is on track to exceed 9.5 million trips by the end of 2023.

Those numbers have prompted Windsor, Ont. city council to move ahead with $63 million of investment to Transit Windsor over the next 10 years, allowing for the 418X "semi-express" east-west route to start rolling at the end of June.

In an announcement at Transit Windsor headquarters Friday, city officials touted the recent approval of the 2023 budget.

According to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, construction projects such as the Gordie Howe Bridge, acute care hospital, and NextStar Energy battery plant highlighted the urgent need for transit improvements to happen now.

"That means new families moving to the area and evolving the diverse needs when it comes to public transit," said Dilkens.

For Hope, who has seen firsthand the increase in ridership over time, inflation and rising interest rates have also made public transit a viable way of getting around the city, as owning a car becomes too expensive.

"Everyone's trying to get by as best they can, so they're taking advantage of the bus. As these improvements [to transit] keep happening, we're going to see more increases in ridership," said Hope.

During Friday's media event, Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg discussed the return of the Special Event service. Cragg said he hopes to see that service return in May or June, in time for the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix.

Cragg said the delay is due to necessary changes, which need to be made surrounding pre-boarding and registration.

Transit advocates did not get everything they wanted out of this year's budget, however, as funding for a transit garage and fleet reserve were pushed aside this year.

When asked about longstanding complaints advocates have had with the city's public transit system, Dilkens said there needs to be a "balance" between supporting drivers of passenger vehicles and meeting the needs of transit riders.

"I know that there's a narrative out there where people are trying to say that we don't care about transit riders and somehow we're ignoring them," said Dilkens. "Don't think that because we have jostling at city council over how much to spend or what and when to do it that we're not aligned in wanting to see improvements in our transit system."

According to Hope, those missing investments would go a long way toward reducing overall maintenance costs to taxpayers.

"There's a big difference between 30 people being on one bus and 30 people being in 30 cars on the road. That's a lot less wear on the road when you have fewer vehicles going along it," said Hope.