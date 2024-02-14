Wintry mix on the way for the Rose City

Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean Windsorites have to love the upcoming forecast, as a brief burst of winter weather is expected in the region on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the Rose City will see mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning on Valentine’s Day Wednesday, before clearing. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, with a daytime high of 2 C, feeling like – 7 with the wind chill in the morning.

Wednesday night will see clear skies, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. The low will dip down to – 4 C, feeling like – 9 with the wind.

Thursday will start off as cloudy, with snow beginning early in the morning and changing to rain late in the morning. Rainfall will cease late in the afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. There is also a risk of freezing rain in the morning, with local snowfall amounts of 2 cm expected.

Winds will be sustained between 30 km/h and 40 km/h, with gusts of between 50 km/h and 60 km/h throughout the morning. The high will reach 4 C, but will feel like – 9 in the morning with the wind chill.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 2 C. Wind chill – 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low – 4 C. Wind chill near – 9.

Thursday: Cloudy. Snow beginning early in the morning then changing to rain late in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. Risk of freezing rain in the morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h late in the morning. High 4 C. Wind chill – 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday: Cloudy. High – 1 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 2 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C.

Monday: Sunny. High 3 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.