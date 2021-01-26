WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex could see a wintery mix of freezing rain and snow, according to Environment Canada’s latest forecast.

Periods of snow with risk of freezing rain is predicted for Tuesday. Snowfall amount could be two to four centimetres. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light by late morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 this afternoon.

The forecaster says the temperature will be steady near -1 Celsius, but with the wind chill it will feel like -9 C.

“Maybe even a wintery mix Tuesday morning. We’re talking about slick and slippery roads, reduced visibility,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Periods of light snow are expected to end early Tuesday evening, then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Archibald says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected before it’s all over Tuesday night.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before a chance of more snow on the weekend.