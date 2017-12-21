

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says periods of light snow will arrive Thursday afternoon and become mixed with freezing drizzle after midnight.



Latest indications suggest snowfall amounts of two centimetres or less will accumulate.

The most significant impact may be due to the patchy freezing drizzle which is likely to develop after midnight and continue through Friday.

Some rain or drizzle is possible near the Lake Erie shore in areas where the temperature manages to nudge just above the zero degree mark.



Motorists should expect poor winter travelling conditions as a result and plan for extra time to reach their destination. This afternoon and the Friday morning commute may be slow and messy.



The mix of wintery precipitation is expected to slowly taper off Friday afternoon.