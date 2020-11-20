WINDSOR, ONT. -- Cleaning your gutters to make sure that they have the proper drainage is important, but there are other places that need to be taken care of as well.

Around the foundation and under your deck is typically where critters hang out.

"Basically anywhere you think a mouse can nest, chances are they’re going to. So if you give them an opportunity to nest near the house – there’s a higher likelihood when it gets really cold they’re going to try to nest in your house – which you don’t want," says certified master home inspector of Northern Inspections, Stephan Tremblay.

Tremblay reminds us that even gutter guards can pile up, so don't neglect your roof.

"If you have a newer home, changes are you all ready have frost-free hose bibs. If you're the type of person who doesn’t want to have to go and shut everything on and off throughout the year, call your local plumber and get a frost-free hose-line installed."

Tremblay also suggests changing the furnace filters for optimal performance, but you should also consider what's on the other side of those vents.

"If you've got furniture covering these items or anything like that, you're not going to allow the heat to come out. You're basically going to heat whatever is in the contact – the bottom of your couch, the underside of a table. So it's best to make sure your furniture is pulled away."

Tremblay says these simple tricks can save you big bucks.

"Something as simple as hanging heavier curtains in the winter time will actually stop that draft right at the window."