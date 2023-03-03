Winter weather travel advisory: Windsor-Essex could get up to 15cm of snow

The winter weather isn’t done with us yet, with another special weather statement in effect.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect heavy wet snow or rain on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster also issed a winter weather travel advisory for Friday afternoon into the evening.

Reduced visibility is expected with total snowfall possible of up to 15 cm.

Buses in Windsor-Essex are running as uaual but in the Lambton Kent District School Board, buses in zones 1-4 are cancelled Friday due to the inclement weather forecast. School buses in all other zones are running as normal.

Here’s a look at the forecast

Friday: Becoming cloudy this morning. Rain or snow at times heavy beginning this afternoon. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over northern sections. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning

Friday Night: Rain or snow at times heavy changing to snow at times heavy overnight. Local blowing snow. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over northern sections. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Saturday: Clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 early in the afternoon. High plus 5.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 6.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.