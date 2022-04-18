Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex due to possible heavy snow

It could be a snowy start to the week.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to heavy snow.

The forecaster is predicting snowfall amounts of four to eight centimetres.

Significantly reduced visibilities in heavy snow. Snowfall rates peaking up to 3 cm/hr.

The snow is expected Monday afternoon into the evening.

“The onset of precipitation will likely begin as rain before quickly changing over to snow,” said the advisory. “The snow is expected to fall heavily for a few hours leading to reduced visibility at times.”

Above freezing temperatures early in the day may limit snowfall accumulations somewhat, especially on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks.

Motorists are advised to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.